THURSDAY, JAN. 10: ANESHA ROSE AT HENNESSEYS

9 p.m.-1 a.m. Anesha Rose will be performing at Hennessey’s Tavern in Dana Point. Rose works as a solo artist throughout Orange County, delivering original songs as well as covers of Janis Joplin, Stevie Nicks and Adele. For more information on the artist, visit www.anesharose.com. Hennessey’s Tavern, 34111 La Plaza, Dana Point. 949.488.0121.

