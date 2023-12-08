Friday, Dec. 8-Sunday, Dec. 10, 6:30 p.m.

Join Dana Point Harbor for its 48th annual Boat Parade of Lights taking place Friday, Dec. 8; Saturday, Dec. 9; and Sunday, Dec. 10. This year’s parade theme is “Candyland,” with boaters vying for prizes from best overall theme, most original and more.

Locals and visitors alike can look forward to exciting lighting installations along with holiday-themed photo opportunities, visits with Santa and more.

To experience the Dana Point Harbor Boat Parade of Lights: Candy Land on board one of the harbor’s 90-minute holiday cruises, visit danawharf.com/cruises.

Dana Point Harbor, 34675 Golden Lantern, Dana Point. danapointharbor.com/event/dana-point-harbor-48th-annual-boat-parade/.