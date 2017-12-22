Breazeale Banter

By Steve Breazeale

After nearly six years I will no longer be the sports guy at Picket Fence Media. This sports page will be the last with my byline on it and I’d like to take a moment and thank all of you for your energy, enthusiasm and help throughout the years.

Thanks to all the student-athletes and coaches at Dana Hills High School for allowing me to share your stories. It was an honor and a blast.

This sports page will be in good hands with new sports editor Zach Cavanagh taking charge. Thanks to all my awesome and talented coworkers, past and present, who believe in the importance of local news and for helping me along the way. They’re a passionate bunch.

Thanks for everything, and thanks for reading.