Eddie Vedder, Ohana Festival to Return to Doheny State Beach

Not only will Ohana music festival be returning to Doheny State Beach, but so will Eddie Vedder.

The artists recently announced for the second annual festival are Social Distortion, Eddie Vedder, Jack Johnson, Pixies, Haim, Ray Lamontagne, Fiona Apple, Glen Hansard, The Naked and Famous, TV on the Radio, Dr. Dog, The Orwells, The Frights, Verite, Cameron Avery, Connor Youngblood, Simon Townshend, Missio, Ella Vos, The Mattson 2, Liam Finn, Timmy Curran, Jade Jackson and Corey Harper.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. at www.ohanafest.com.

General admission tickets start at $99.50 and weekend passes are $275. VIP passes are $499 for a single day and a weekend pass is $1,200.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the San Onofre Parks Foundation, a California non-profit that works with California State Parks to develop, preserve and enhance the parks.

The event is scheduled for September 8-10.

More than 20,000 people attended the first festival in