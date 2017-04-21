Earth Day Events Planned for Dana Point

By Kristina Pritchett

To celebrate Earth Day, Dana Point residents have a variety of options to get involved locally.

The California State Parks Foundation is hosting a restoration and cleanup day on Saturday. Volunteers are wanted at Doheny State Beach to remove diseased or dead non-native shrubs and trees from the campground.

For more information, contact Vicki Wiker at 949.310.2546 or vwiker@parks.ca.gov.

At the Dana Point Nature Interpretive Center, kids can learn fun facts about whales and other marine life from the Dana Point Headlands. The event runs from 10 a.m.-noon. RSVP is required by emailing friendsoftheheadlands@cox.net. There will be a free BBQ lunch from noon-2 p.m. with games and activities from noon-4 p.m. For more information, visit www.danapoint.org.

Parking will be limited along Scenic Drive and Green Lantern. Guests can park in the Dana Strand Beach parking lot and take a scenic walk to the Dana Point Preserve.