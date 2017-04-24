Earth Day Draws Volunteers to Doheny State Beach

Photo Gallery of IMG_8537 A handful of volunteers gathered together for a group shot during the Earth Day event at Doheny State Beach on Saturday, April 22. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_8540 A volunteer dug a hole to plant a tree during the Earth Day event at Doheny State Beach on Saturday, April 22. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_8541 During the Earth Day event, volunteers planted California natives along the campground at Doheny State Beach on Saturday, April 22. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_8550 During the Earth Day event, volunteers planted California natives along the campground at Doheny State Beach on Saturday, April 22. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_8560 During the Earth Day event, volunteers planted California natives along the campground at Doheny State Beach on Saturday, April 22. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_8562 During the Earth Day event, volunteers planted California natives along the campground at Doheny State Beach on Saturday, April 22. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_8571 During the Earth Day event, volunteers planted California natives along the campground at Doheny State Beach on Saturday, April 22. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_8578 During the Earth Day event, volunteers planted California natives along the campground at Doheny State Beach on Saturday, April 22. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_8589 During the Earth Day event, volunteers planted California natives along the campground at Doheny State Beach on Saturday, April 22. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_8595 During the Earth Day event, volunteers planted California natives along the campground at Doheny State Beach on Saturday, April 22. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_8605 During the Earth Day event, volunteers planted California natives along the campground at Doheny State Beach on Saturday, April 22. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_8610 During the Earth Day event, volunteers planted California natives along the campground at Doheny State Beach on Saturday, April 22. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_8611 During the Earth Day event, volunteers planted California natives along the campground at Doheny State Beach on Saturday, April 22. Photo: Kristina Pritchett Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

By Kristina Pritchett

Volunteers were digging in the dirt, planting California native plants and ensuring every new plant had enough water during the Earth Day event at Doheny State Beach on Saturday, April 22.

The California State Parks Foundation provides financial and volunteering support to the parks in order to work on park improvements while providing education on ways to protect and preserve the parks.

Vicki Wiker, Doheny State Beach park naturalist interpreter, said about 100 volunteers were at the campground on Saturday, and a large number of volunteers were in attendance the weekend before for the beach cleanup.

“It’s so great,” Wiker said. “All these people care about the beach and want to make it a better place.”

She said as volunteers finished planting, they walked along the campgrounds to pick up trash Saturday afternoon.

The event was part of the California State Parks Foundation’s annual event, which began in 1998 to encourage a day of action that would engage California residents to care for the state’s threatened natural resources.