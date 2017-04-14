Earth Day Cleanups Scheduled for April 22

The California State Parks Foundation will host an Earth Day restoration and cleanup day on April 22. Two beaches in the area were selected for the effort.

Doheny State Beach will need volunteers to remove diseased or dead non-native shrubs and trees from the campground and replace them with a variety of shrubs and trees native to Southern California. The foundation said 200 volunteers are needed. Contact Vicki Wiker at 949.310.2546 or vwiker@parks.ca.gov.

San Clemente State Beach will need volunteers to clean up and restore the nature trail, conduct native plant restoration at the historic cottage and install an interpretive display, and general cleanup of day use area and picnic bowl. The foundation said 75 volunteers will be needed.

Contact Cryssie Moreno at 949.366.8594 or cryssie.moreno@parks.ca.gov