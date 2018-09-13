Early Bird Weekend Passes on Sale Now for Dana Point’s Doheny Blues Festival 2019

Early bird weekend passes are on sale now for Dana Point’s Doheny Blues Festival, returning to Sea Terrace Park on May 18 and 19, 2019. Early bird pricing options include general admission weekend passes, VIP admission weekend passes for $200 and GOLD weekend passes for $400. GOLD weekend passes include VIP viewing in front of the main stage, eight complimentary drinks per day, catered lunch each afternoon, an official Doheny Blues 2019 t-shirt, upgraded air conditioned restrooms and early entrance at 10 a.m. www.dohenybluesfestival.com.

