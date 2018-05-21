Dunfee, Lenny, Discuss ‘Dekka’ at Hobie Dana Point

By Daniel Ritz

All photos courtesy of Noah McPherson

On May 15, more than 100 people gathered at the Hobie Surf Shop in Dana Point for the reveal of heavy-water photographer Derek Dunfee’s latest zine’ creation “Dekka”, featuring multi-sport athlete and big-wave charger Kai Lenny.

Dunfee, a San Diego resident, worked with surf brand Hurley to followed the young Hawaiian across the world for the feature which showcased Lenny in variety of waves of consequence as well as documented his jet-setting lifestyle.

With the slides projected on the side of the building, attendees were able to ask questions to both Dunfee and Lenny in an intimate, casual atmosphere.

“Hobie has a passion for community involvement. Any time an opportunity arises, we want Dana Point to be involved,” Tracey Engleking of Hobie said. “They are the single most important reason we are still here after all of these years.”

“The best part of the night,” Engleking continued,” was seeing the youth have a genuine one-on-one conversation with Kai Lenny.”

In 2017, Kai Lenny place second in the World Surf League’s Big Wave World Tour