DUI Enforcement Operations Planned for Dana Point, San Clemente This Week

On Friday, June 30, deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department’s DUI Enforcement team will deploy to stop and arrest alcohol and drug-impaired drivers.

Deputies will be out in Dana Point and San Clemente from 7 p.m., Friday, June 30 to 3 a.m., Saturday, July 1 in areas with high frequencies of DUI collisions and/or arrests.

According to OCSD, the effect of DUI checkpoints is a proven resource in reducing the number of people killed and injured in alcohol or drug involved crashes.

Drivers caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes and other expenses that can exceed $10,000.