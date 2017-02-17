Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department DUI Enforcement Team will be deploying to stop and arrest alcohol and drug-impaired drivers in the department’s ongoing traffic safety campaign.

The patrol will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 and continue until 3 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 in Laguna Niguel and Laguna Hills.

According to OCSD, the effect of DUI checkpoints is a proven resource in reducing the number of people killed and injured in alcohol or drug involved crashes.

DUI Checkpoints are placed in locations based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests, according to OCSD.

Drivers caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes and other expenses that can exceed $10,000.