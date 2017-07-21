Dude’s First Final: National amateur champ and San Clemente local Cole Houshmand makes first WSL final

By Jake Howard

Quick tip of the cap this week to San Clemente’s Cole Houshmand, who continues to have the summer of his young life. Down in Mexico, battling it out for WSL Qualifying Series, the 16-year-old rising star made his first pro final. A regular in the amateur and pro junior events, after winning the national title this year at the USA Surfing Championships, he’s broadened his horizons. Blitzing his way through the Powerade Surf Open in Acapulco, he finished runner up to Costa Rica’s Carlos Munoz.

“I’m still pretty much in shock,” said Houshmand after the awards ceremony. “Even though I didn’t win, it still feels amazing and it’s a huge experience for me. My goal all along was to make a QS Final, and even though it’s only a QS 1,000, I couldn’t be more stoked.”

Keep ripping Cole, we’re stoked for you!