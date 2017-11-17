Drugs, Counterfeit Bills Found in Late Night Car Wash Arrest

Denis Alan Winsby, 55, a local transient, has been charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors after being arrested by Dana Point Community Services Deputy Chris Eiben near Doheny Village in the early hours of the morning on Nov. 16.

Officer Chris Eiben approached Winsby near Las Vegas Ave. when he noticed Winsby using a local business’ hose to wash his vehicle. Upon approaching Winsby, Eiben saw drugs and paraphernalia in plain view within the vehicle.

Upon searching the vehicle, Eiben found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia as well as four counterfeit $20 dollar bills, a multi-function color printer, a paper cutter, thick paper and ink.

Winsby admitted to unsuccessfully attempting to produce the fake bills and unsuccessfully attempting to pass them at local businesses.

Winsby was booked into the Orange County Jail on felony charges of forgery and possession of a counterfeiting device, as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail was set at $20,000 and he will be arraigned on Monday, Nov. 20. As with all cases involving counterfeiting, the United States Secret Service was notified of the circumstances.