Driftwood Offers Deals for Veterans

By Lillian Boyd

The Driftwood Country Music Festival is coming to Doheny State Beach, and there will be plenty of special deals offered exclusively to veterans and active military. Discount tickets are available at www.vettix.org, a website that offers tickets to verified members of the military. Veterans and active duty military can take the park-and-ride shuttle from the Outlets at San Clemente free of charge by using the code THANKYOU at www.driftwoodfest.com or by showing a military ID for a complimentary shuttle ride to and from the festival.

“There will be signs located throughout the festival grounds so that Driftwood attendees can leave messages for veterans and civilians,” organizers said in a news release. “There will be several local non-profits on site that will provide information and a number of services to veterans and military families.”

Organizations attending the event include Patriots and Paws, a group that pairs veterans with rescued animals to reduce psychological and financial stress as they transition back into civilian life. It also works to provide furniture, small appliances, home goods and basic necessities to military members and their families.

A member of the military will be dubbed “Hometown Hero” and will be honored and brought on stage during the show to receive a guitar signed by Driftwood artists. Several Driftwood vendors, including event sponsor Rockstar Energy Drink and clothing company Puppies Make Me Happy, will be offering discounts and freebies to those who show a military ID.

The Driftwood Country Music Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 10-11 at Doheny State Beach, featuring Chase Rice, Big & Rich, Kristian Bush of Sugarland, Michael Ray and more. To buy tickets, visit www.driftwoodfest.com.