Driftwood Draws Country Music Lovers

By Lillian Boyd

The Driftwood Country Music Festival was held Nov. 10-11, playing host to craft beer, BBQ and at least a dozen country artists on the lawn of Doheny State Beach.

The audience enjoyed performances from musicians including Chase Rice, Big & Rich, Michael Ray, Kristian Bush (of Sugarland), Carly Pearce, Jamestown Revival and more. Concertgoers who arrived before 4 p.m. were able to enjoy complimentary beer tasting with a selection of more than 200 beers. Driftwood producers partnered with Orange County-based Brew Ha Ha Productions to offer the wide selection for unlimited tastings.

Veterans were able to get discounted tickets, had access to free shuttle rides and were given other perks in light of the holiday event. Larry Fellows, a member of the military, was honored as the “Hometown Hero” and brought on stage during the show to receive a guitar signed by Driftwood artists.

Big & Rich closed out the concert on Sunday, Nov. 11. Dana Point Times Guest Columnist Anthony Small had backstage access to the festival and had a chance to meet with several of the performing artists, including Big & Rich. Read more about his experience in our Soapbox section on page six.