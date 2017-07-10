Driftwood at Doheny State Beach to Return to Dana Point

Photo Gallery of img_7374-1280x853 More than 8,000 people showed up for the first Driftwood festival at Doheny State Beach on Saturday, Nov. 12. Photo: Eric Heinz img_7312-1280x853 Rodney Atkins was one of seven performers at the first Driftwood festival at Doheny State Beach on Saturday, Nov. 12. Photo: Eric Heinz img_7263-1280x853 More than 8,000 people showed up for the first Driftwood festival at Doheny State Beach on Saturday, Nov. 12. Photo: Eric Heinz img_7092-1280x853 Guests were able to try a variety of barbecue choices during the first Driftwood festival at Doheny State Beach on Saturday, Nov. 12. Photo: Eric Heinz img_7065-1280x853 More than 8,000 people showed up for the first Driftwood festival at Doheny State Beach on Saturday, Nov. 12. Photo: Eric Heinz img_6853-1280x853 Thompson Square was one of seven performers at the first Driftwood festival at Doheny State Beach on Saturday, Nov. 12. Photo: Eric Heinz img_6701-1280x853 Thompson Square was one of seven performers at the first Driftwood festival at Doheny State Beach on Saturday, Nov. 12. Photo: Eric Heinz img_6510-1280x853 Thompson Square was one of seven performers at the first Driftwood festival at Doheny State Beach on Saturday, Nov. 12. Photo: Eric Heinz img_6235-1280x853 More than 8,000 people showed up for the first Driftwood festival at Doheny State Beach on Saturday, Nov. 12. Photo: Eric Heinz img_6148-1280x853 More than 8,000 people showed up for the first Driftwood festival at Doheny State Beach on Saturday, Nov. 12. Photo: Eric Heinz Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

By Kristina Pritchett

Driftwood, a country music, craft beer and bbq festival, will be returning to Doheny State Beach this fall.

Over Veterans Day weekend, country music fans have the opportunity to listen to bands such as Chase Rice, Kip Moore, Frankie Ballard, Dan + Shay, Maddie and Tae and more over the span of two days.

“Driftwood was so well received last year that we’re bringing it back this Veterans Day weekend for two days of the best craft beer, country music and BBQ ever to hit the Pacific coastline,” said Cameron Collins, co-founder and director of events at Brew Ha Ha Productions, in a statement.

There will be more than 100 craft beers from breweries such as Chapman Crafted, Noble Ale Works, Bottle Logic Brewing, Modern Times, Pizza Part and Beachwood Brewing. Along with a wide selection of drinks, guests will be able to taste bbq from around the region.

The festival will open at 1 p.m. each day with VIP early entry beginning at noon. Music will last until 9:30 p.m. on Saturday and 9 p.m. on Sunday.

On Saturday, Chase Rice, Frankie Ballard, A Thousand Horses, Cassadee Pope, Lit and Caroline Jones will perform. On Sunday, Kip Moore, Dan + Shay, Maddie and Tae, Canaan Smith and RaeLynn will perform.

Early bird tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, July 12 at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $49.

General sales begin Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. Tickets range from $59-$249.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the San Onofre Parks Foundation, a California nonprofit, and the Doheny State Beach Interpretive Association.

Sign up at www.driftwoodfest.com to receive a password to purchase early bird tickets.

The festival takes place November 11-12.