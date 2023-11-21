For in-game updates, news and more for all the Dana Hills High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports, and sign up for weekly South OC Sports updates straight to your inbox.

In the long and successful history of the Dana Hills cross country programs, the Dolphins boys maintained a proud standard and the Dolphins girls hit a new height at the CIF-SS Finals on Saturday, Nov. 18, at Mt. San Antonio College.

The Dana Hills boys dominated the Division 3 field with the top overall team time across all divisions and a second consecutive individual championship by junior Evan Noonan, and the Dolphins girls soared with the return of their star runner as both Dana Hills programs captured back-to-back CIF-SS championships.

For the boys, it was Dana Hills’ seventh CIF-SS championship and third run of consecutive titles. The Dolphins boys won back-to-back in 1987 and 1988 and three straight from 2007-09 before this set of back-to-back championships.

Noonan’s individual boys championship is the fifth overall and third consecutive for a Dana Hills runner and the first back-to-back wins by a single runner in program history. Tyler Valdez won in 2008, Jake Ogden won in 2013, and Jai Dawson won in 2021.

For the girls, it was Dana Hills’ fourth CIF-SS championship and the first consecutive titles in program history. The Dolphins won in 2001 and 2008 before these back-to-back titles.

Both Dana Hills teams now advance to the CIF State Championships this Saturday, Nov. 25, at Woodward Park in Fresno. The Dolphins have not won a boys state title since 2009 or a girls state title since 2008. Noonan is the reigning boys individual state champion.

Last Saturday, the CIF-SS Finals were run on different course layouts at Mt. SAC due to preparations for rain that never came on Saturday. With the race being run on a mostly flat asphalt and track course instead of Mt. SAC’s famous switchbacks and hills, the Dolphins took advantage of the quick surface.

The Dana Hills boys posted the best overall team time of the day, and Noonan ran the best times across all divisions with a 3-mile run of 13:56 to defend his CIF-SS title from last season. The Dolphins boys placed three runners in the top five, four in the top 10 and all five scoring runners in the top 15 of Division 3.

Dana Hills placed all five of its scoring runners before second-place West Ranch scored its first runner and before third-place Santa Margarita scored its third runner. The Dolphins dominated the scoresheet with 29 points to West Ranch’s 108 and Santa Margarita’s 115.

University of New Mexico-bound senior Jayden Hernandez finished second at 14:12. Hernandez was 16 seconds behind Noonan but still 16 seconds ahead of third-place Zachary Gibson of Santa Margarita.

Senior Garrett Woodruff finished fifth at 14:34, sophomore Oliver Hunter came in 10th at 14:43, and senior Logan Harris was the fifth scoring runner in 14th at 14:54.

The Dana Hills girls team saw the return of its top runner, junior Annie Ivarsson, to a second-place finish (17:15), with senior Quinci Lott also finishing in the top 10 in seventh (17:24).

Senior Cooper Murphy finished 25th at 18:12, freshman Marlo Leigh Harris came in 30th at 18:20, and senior Tessa Anderson was the fifth scoring runner in 36th at 18:36.

The Dolphins girls scored their first two runners before second-place Santa Margarita scored its first, and Dana Hills’ fourth runner crossed the line before the Eagles’ third runner. Dana Hills scored 84 points to Santa Margarita’s 122.

It was a banner day for South Orange County cross country, as three other area programs also captured CIF-SS championships in addition to Dana Hills’ boys and girls titles. Seven total area programs will compete in the CIF State Championships this Saturday.

In Division 1, San Clemente’s boys earned their second consecutive CIF-SS championship after winning their first section title last season. The Triton boys placed two runners in the top 10 and four in the top 25 for the second-fastest team time across all divisions.

Senior Colorado State-bound pacesetter Brett Ephraim led the San Clemente pack again with a third-place finish, coming in at 14:10. Seniors Taj Clark (14:26) and Kai Olsen (14:29) finished in ninth and 10th, respectively.

Senior Pierce Clark crossed the line in 21st place at 14:39, and sophomore Dalin Harrington rounded out the San Clemente scoring in 25th place at 14:44.

On the girls side of Division 1, San Clemente finished in 10th and just 34 points out of state qualification.

In Division 4, JSerra’s girls team put up yet another dominant chapter in their recent run of success for their third consecutive CIF-SS championship. The Lions placed three in the top five and four in the top seven. JSerra scored 31 points to far outpace second-place Oaks Christian with 79 points.

Junior Sophie Polay (16:35) and sophomores Kaylah Tasser (16:38) and Summer Wilson (16:50) finished in third, fourth and fifth, respectively, to lead JSerra. Junior Brynn Garcia (17:12) came in seventh, and freshman Reese Holley (17:44) finished 12th to round out the scoring. Sophomore Chloe Elbaz (17:45) was right behind Holley in 13th.

As a team, the Lions ran the second-fastest overall time.

JSerra’s girls will also be looking to win their third consecutive CIF State Championship on Saturday in Fresno.

JSerra’s boys finished second in Division 4, with two runners in the top 10. Senior Saul Orozco (14:27) finished fifth, and junior Bradley Arrey (14:47) finished 10th.

Three sophomores rounded out the scoring five for the Lions boys, with Luke Friedl (15:20) in 28th, Jack Burnett (15:33) in 40th and Alden Morales (15:38) in 42nd.

In Division 5, St. Margaret’s girls team won a tight battle for its third CIF-SS title in five seasons. The Tartans held onto an early lead built on two runners in the top 10 and three in the top 15 to beat second-place Thacher by 11 points.

Sophomore Joyce Li was just off championship pace in second at 17:58, and junior Sarah Bendzick came in sixth at 18:24. Junior Coco Johnson finished in 14th at 19:18. Sophomore Catherine Chou came in 43rd at 20:31, and freshman Catherine Pappas rounded out the scoring five in 47th at 20:36.

St. Margaret’s boys finished sixth in Division 5 to continue a seven-year streak of state qualification for both the Tartans boys and girls cross country teams.