Donut Named After Dana Hills Surfer

By Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

Dana Hills High School senior Ian Gottron took home both the longboard and short board championships in this year’s South Coast League Individual Finals at Trestles—a feat that earned him a donut named after him at Nikki’s Café in Capistrano Beach.

The DHHS surf team gathered at the new donut shop in Doheny Village on Tuesday, Dec. 18 for the celebration.

“I’m completely stoked and honored to have this donut named after me,” Gottron said. “When my coach told me at first, I couldn’t believe it, I thought it was kind of odd. . . But I’m now seeing how cool it actually is.”

The donut’s namesake, “Gato Son,” was inspired by Gottron’s nickname and Instagram handle @gato_son, a nickname given by Dana Point Surf Club President Eric Diamond.

Gottron has been surfing since he was about 5 years old, says his father, Billy Gottron.

“I pushed him out into waves at Doheny, Strands and Salt Creek ever since he was little. He never stopped loving it,” Billy Gottron said.

Naming the donut after Gottron was a gesture to encourage locals and surfers to support the new business, according to the owners. Nikki’s takes the place of Donut World, which closed in August 2017 and was popular among beachgoers and the surf community. Now, Gottron will be able to enjoy the Gato Son donut (a maple bar with bacon on top) for free for a year, and his surf teammates can enjoy a deal of their own: buy one Gato Son, get one free.

Thomas and Nikki Yib opened Nikki’s to the public on Wednesday, Dec. 5 in an official ribbon-cutting attended by members of city council and city staff. The Yibs also own Kelly’s Donuts in San Clemente.

Nikki’s Café is located at 34130 Doheny Park Road, Capistrano Beach. Hours are 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. everyday.