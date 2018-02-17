By Zach Cavanagh

A quick check-in with the results of Friday, Feb. 16’s playoff result in boys soccer:

Boys Soccer

Division 3 – Estancia def. Dana Hills, 4-1: It was the Dolphins first playoff appearance since 2013, and Dana Hills is still looking for its first playoff win in even longer. Dana Hills made the Division 1 title game in 2001. Friday’s first round game started off well for the Dolphins as senior captain Kasra Diba connected with senior captain Bobby Reynolds for a strike in the third minute. Estancia tied it up before halftime and scored three in the second half. Dana Hills (10-9-3) finished second in the Sea View League this season.

Playoff Schedule

Saturday, Feb. 17

Girls Basketball

Division 2A: Summit of Fontana at Dana Hills, 7 p.m.