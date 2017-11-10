Dolphin Report: X-C Wins Sixth Straight League Title, Tennis Edged in Quarterfinals

By Steve Breazeale

Boys Cross Country Wins Sixth Straight League Title

The Dana Hills boys cross country team packed four runners inside the top-10 at the South Coast League finals at Irvine Regional Park on Nov. 3 to earn its sixth straight league title.

Senior Jack Landgraf and junior Simon Fuller finished first and second, respectively. Landgraf posted a winning time of 14:17 and Fuller came in at 14:23.

Sophomores Caleb Niednagel (14:34) and Carrick Denker (14:38) placed seventh and ninth, respectively. Senior Sagan Svoboda placed 16th, Garret Hough took 20th and Eddie Wagenseller placed 21st to round out the Dolphins’ top-7.

Dana Hills will head to Riverside for the CIF-SS Division 1 Championship Prelims on Friday, Nov. 10. Dana Hills placed second at the CIF-SS Finals meet one year ago.

Peninsula Edges Tennis Team Following Tie in Quarterfinals

The Dana Hills girls tennis team suffered a tough-luck loss in the quarterfinals of the CIF-SS Division 1 Team Championships on Nov. 6.

Playing host to second-ranked Peninsula, the Dolphins powerful doubles unit and standout singles player Courtney Swift earned nine points. However, Peninsula was able to match the Dolphins set-for-set, earning nine points as well.

As a result of the 9-9 tie after regulation, the match was decided by total games won. Peninsula won a total of 74 games to the Dolphins’ 71, giving Peninsula the win.

Swift won two of her three sets and the doubles teams won seven out of nine sets.

Swift will advance to compete in the singles bracket at the CIF-SS Division 1 Individual Championships on Nov. 20. The duo of Emilia Gorczyca and Dana Mackensen will compete in the doubles bracket at the postseason tournament.

Girls Cross Country Places Third in League, Heads to CIF

A well-rounded performance secured a third-place finish in the South Coast League for the Dana Hills girls cross country team. The Dolphins placed all seven of their runners inside the top-26, including three in the top-10.

The third-place finish qualified the team to compete at the CIF-SS Division 1 Championship Prelims in Riverside on Friday, Nov. 10.

At the league finals, the Dolphins were led by junior Leila Keyvan, who placed fifth overall with a time of 17:22. Junior Sarah Meng wasn’t far behind, finishing in seventh place with a time of 17:36. Junior Lauren Soto (17:45) placed ninth.

Anna Fodor (18:19), Holly Morales (18:29) and Megan Geiger (18:31) placed 19th, 21st and 22nd, respectively.

Football Shutout by Cougars in Season Finale

There was no stopping the Capistrano Valley football team’s march to an undefeated season and the Sea View League title this year.

Dana Hills was the last team to stand in the Cougars’ way, but Capo Valley was able to breeze past the Dolphins 45-0 on Nov. 3 to put an emphatic stamp on their historic season.

The Cougars finished the year with a 10-0 record and will enter this week’s CIF-SS Division 4 Championships as the No. 1 overall seed.

The loss marked the end of the season for the Dolphins (3-7, 1-3 league), who took several steps forward in the wins department. The Dolphins’ three wins were the most by a Dana Hills team since 2013. Dana Hills also won its first league game since the 2013 season. The Dolphins defeated Laguna Hills 10-0 on Oct. 13.