Dolphin Report: Softball Picks up Big Win Over Mater Dei

By Steve Breazeale

For in-game updates, scores, news and more for all of the Dana Hills High School spring sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCsports.

Softball Gets Signature Win Against Mater Dei

The Dana Hills softball offense exploded for five runs in the fifth inning to come from behind and defeat Mater Dei 11-7 on March 21.

Mater Dei entered the game as the fifth-ranked team in CIF-SS Division 1and the Dolphins had lost their previous three games.

Junior Cozette Zoch had two triples in the contest, the second of which helped spark the big fifth-inning scoring rally.

The victory over the Monarchs ended a three-game losing skid for Dana Hills, which extended back to March 14 and the Laguna Hills Tournament.

Dana Hills was scheduled to play rival San Clemente for a fourth time this season on March 23. Results were not available at press time. A nonleague game against Edison will prepare Dana Hills for its Sea View League opener against Trabuco Hills on March 28.

Volleyball Set for League Opener

A seventh-place finish at the Orange County Championships on March 18 ended a long run of nonleague competition for the Dana Hills boys volleyball team. The Dolphins will now head into South Coast League competition.

The Dolphins (9-7) were scheduled to open league play against Capistrano Valley on March 23. Results were not available at press time.

A rivalry match against league opponent San Clemente is scheduled for March 28.

Boys Golf Opens League With Win

Quentin Hill carded a score of 40 (+4) to earn match medal honors as the Dana Hills boys golf team defeated Mission Viejo 211-223 on the front nine of Mission Viejo Country Club on March 21.

The win was the Dolphins (3-3, 1-0) first South Coast League match of the season. The Dolphins are the defending league champions.