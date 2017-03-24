SPORTS & OUTDOORS, Sports Headlines

Dolphin Report: Softball Picks up Big Win Over Mater Dei

By Steve Breazeale

Softball Gets Signature Win Against Mater Dei

The Dana Hills softball offense exploded for five runs in the fifth inning to come from behind and defeat Mater Dei 11-7 on March 21.

Mater Dei entered the game as the fifth-ranked team in CIF-SS Division 1and the Dolphins had lost their previous three games.

Junior Cozette Zoch had two triples in the contest, the second of which helped spark the big fifth-inning scoring rally.

The victory over the Monarchs ended a three-game losing skid for Dana Hills, which extended back to March 14 and the Laguna Hills Tournament.

Dana Hills was scheduled to play rival San Clemente for a fourth time this season on March 23. Results were not available at press time. A nonleague game against Edison will prepare Dana Hills for its Sea View League opener against Trabuco Hills on March 28.

Volleyball Set for League Opener

A seventh-place finish at the Orange County Championships on March 18 ended a long run of nonleague competition for the Dana Hills boys volleyball team. The Dolphins will now head into South Coast League competition.

The Dolphins (9-7) were scheduled to open league play against Capistrano Valley on March 23. Results were not available at press time.

A rivalry match against league opponent San Clemente is scheduled for March 28.

Boys Golf Opens League With Win

Quentin Hill carded a score of 40 (+4) to earn match medal honors as the Dana Hills boys golf team defeated Mission Viejo 211-223 on the front nine of Mission Viejo Country Club on March 21.

The win was the Dolphins (3-3, 1-0) first South Coast League match of the season. The Dolphins are the defending league champions.

 

 

 

