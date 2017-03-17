Dolphin Report: Softball Eyes Showdown with Mater Dei

By Steve Breazeale

For in-game updates, scores, news and more for all of the Dana Hills High School spring sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCsports.

Softball Eyes Showdown with Mater Dei

A trip to play Mater Dei is on the schedule for the Dana Hills softball team.

The Dolphins (6-7) have lost three of their last four and will look to end a two-game skid against the fourth-ranked team in CIF-SS Division 1 on March 21.

Dana Hills, which began the season with three straight victories, ended its run through the Laguna Hills Tournament this week with back-to-back losses to Capistrano Valley and El Modena.

Dolphins Shutout Mustangs in League Opener

The Dana Hills baseball team started Sea View League play off with a statement win.

The Dolphins opened league play against Trabuco Hills at home and got a dominant performance by their ace pitcher Hans Crouse and production from up and down the lineup to secure a 6-0 victory on March 15.

Crouse picked up his first win of the season, and flashed the kind of stats that make him one of the best hurlers in the county. Crouse went 6 1/3 innings, allowed three hits, two walks and struck out 12.

The Dolphins were powered at the plate by freshman Thomas Buckanavage and senior Jeremy Ciolek. Both went 2 for 3 at the plate, with Buckenavage collecting two RBI and Ciolek picking up one.

On March 11, the Dolphins closed out their run through the Loara Tournament with a 5-2 victory over Irvine. Senior Joe DeBaca had two hits and two RBI in the win.

Dana Hills will face San Juan Hills and Tesoro in league play on March 17 and March 22, respectively.

Sailors Sweep Dolphins Volleyball

The Dana Hills boys volleyball team has faced stiff competition in the early going of its 2017 season. On March 15, the Dolphins continued their tough slate of games by hosting Newport Harbor, the sixth-ranked team in CIF-SS Division 1.

The Sailors showed why they are a top team in the area by blowing past the Dolphins in three sets 25-22, 25-19, 25-21. Newport Harbor’s Landon Monroe led the way with a team-high 12 kills.

The Dolphins (7-5) will take a break from nonleague competition and open up their South Coast League slate against Capistrano Valley on March 23.

Tennis Team Powers Past Chargers

The Dana Hills boys tennis team got an all-around effort from its roster in a convincing 16-2 nonleague victory over Edison on March 15.

The Dolphins’ doubles groups were dominant in the match. All three teams swept their competition, picking up all nine possible points.

Beckman Edges Golf Team

Dana Hills traveled to play a talented Beckman boys golf team on March 14 and were narrowly edged in a 195-197 defeat.

Beckman’s Matt Gunson earned match medalist honors with a score of 34 (-2) on the back nine of Tustin Ranch Golf Course.

Dana Hills (2-2) opened its season with a loss to defending CIF State champion Torrey Pines, and defeated JSerra in back-to-back matches.