Dolphin Report: Reider Dropped at Masters, Spring Sports Begin

By Zach Cavanagh

Reider Dropped at Masters

Dana Hills High School senior wrestler Colin Reider couldn’t make the most of his CIF-SS Masters experience and dropped his two 138-pound matches on Feb. 23 at Temecula Valley High School.

Reider was taken down by fall in 23 seconds in his first match and lost a major decision in the consolation bracket, 8-0.

Reider finished a surprising fourth at the CIF-SS Coastal Division tournament after not finishing higher than seventh at a tournament all season.

Reider was the only Dana Hills wrestler to qualify for Masters.

Softball Starts with Back-to-Back Victories

Dana Hills High School’s softball team began its season on the right foot with a pair of wins in the Savanna Showcase on Feb. 24 at Capistrano Valley High School.

The Dolphins opened up against the hosting Cougars and took a tight battle.

Dana Hills led off with a three-run first inning, but Capistrano Valley slowly caught up. The Cougars scored one in the first inning and two in the third inning to tie the score.

The Dolphins broke the tie with a run in the top of the fourth inning. Dana Hills won the five-inning game, 4-3.

Senior Cameron Cecil went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. Senior Jessie Nagel went 1 for 3 with a double, RBI and run scored. Senior Mia Onesto also drove in a run going 1 for 3.

Seniors Cozette Zoch and Tori Sickmeier and sophomore Jackie Stilwell each scored runs for Dana Hills. Junior pitcher Terra Goetz picked up the win in the circle.

A few hours later, the Dolphins had an easier time against Garden Grove.

Dana Hills scored one run in the bottom of the first inning, broke a 1-1 tie with five runs in the second inning and tagged on one more run in the third inning en route to a 7-2 win over the Argonauts.

Nagle posted two RBIs while hitting 2 for 4 with two runs scored and a double. Zoch hit three doubles with an RBI and two runs scored in four plate appearances. Stilwell hit two doubles and scored twice.

Freshman Piper Tago also drove in an RBI for the Dolphins. Freshman pitcher Maddie Wood earned the win.

Dana Hills took its first loss on Feb. 28 at San Clemente, 3-1. The Dolphins took the lead on a home run by Zoch in the third inning, but San Clemente scored three runs in the sixth to grab the win.

Dana Hills hosted Northwood after press time on March 1 and takes on Santa Margarita and Villa Park at Santa Margarita High School on Saturday, March 3.

Baseball Splits Opening Doubleheader

Dana Hills High School’s baseball team won its first game of the season against Orange Lutheran, 6-2, but dropped the second half of the opening pair, 3-0, on Feb. 24 at Hart Park in Orange.

In the first game, only two of the Dolphins’ six runs came off of an RBI. Senior Corey Cisowski and sophomore Ryan Lewis picked up the RBIs for Dana Hills. The Dolphins had five hits in the game.

Cisowski, Lewis, seniors Shane Ferrari and Ryan Swanson and juniors Logan Gallina and Zach Waters all scored runs. Ferrari hit a double and stole a base.

Sophomore Dante Jackson picked up the win on the bound with one earned run on five hits with five strikeouts in five innings. Cisowski finished the final two innings with no runs allowed on two hits.

Orange Lutheran shut down Dana Hills in the second game with only two baserunners on two hits and 13 strikeouts. Swanson hit a double, and Waters hit a single.

Dana Hills dropped a home game against El Dorado on Feb. 28, 6-3. Ethan Ezor hit a two-RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning, and Ferrari scored on an error in the seventh.

Boys Volleyball Opens Strong at Tesoro Tournament

Dana Hills High School’s boys volleyball team had some promising results at Tesoro High School on Feb. 24.

The Dolphins started with a dominating win over Estancia in two sets, 25-8, 25-8, and followed up with a three-set victory over Esperanza.

Santa Margarita beat Dana Hills in two sets, but the Dolphins bounced back to battle out a two-set win over Orange Lutheran, 25-23, 28-26.

Eventual champion Huntington Beach ended Dana Hills’ tournament with a two-set win.

Dana Hills dropped their next match at Servite on Feb. 27 to even their record at 3-3.

The Dolphins travelled to Santa Margarita after press time on March 1 and hosts Orange Lutheran on Tuesday, March 6.

Boys Lacrosse Hosts First “Friday Night Face-Off”

Dana Hills High School’s boys lacrosse team will host the first of four “Friday Night Face-Off” games on March 2 against San Juan Hills.

The Dolphins will also host Norco on Friday, March 9, University on Friday, March 16 and Crean Lutheran for senior night on Friday, April 20.

Dana Hills coach Chris Iltis said the program is looking for a big game atmosphere and to make these games a bigger community event.

The Dolphins dropped their season-opener against Woodbridge, 6-3, on Feb. 28. It was the first of seven straight home games at Dana Hills High School. Dana Hills’ first scheduled road game is its league opener at San Clemente High School on Tuesday, March 20.

