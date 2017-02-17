Dolphin Report: Playoff Edition

By Steve Breazeale

The winter sports programs at Dana Hills High School have concluded regular season play, and the playoffs are on deck.

For in-game updates, scores, news and more for all of the Dolphin programs throughout the playoffs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCsports.

La Canada Edges Water Polo in First Round

The Dana Hills and La Canada girls water polo teams were with each other stride-for-stride in a CIF-SS Division 2 first round matchup on Nov. 16, but La Canada did just enough to secure a slim 8-7 victory and advance to the second round.

The Dolphins matched La Canada in goals in every period except the second, when La Canada outscored Dana Hills 2-1.

Dana Hills was led by senior Sydney Baba’s five goals. Brooke Bradley scored twice and goalie Kaley Hardgrave recorded 17 saves.

Girls Hoops Bounced by La Habra in Overtime Playoff Loss

A second-half charge wasn’t enough to stave off elimination for the Dana Hills girls basketball team on Feb. 16.

The Dolphins hosted La Habra in the first round of the CIF-SS Division 2-A Championships and were defeated in overtime 43-39.

The Dolphins trailed by five at halftime, and outscored the Highlanders 21-16 in the second half to force overtime. La Habra was able to limit the Dolphins to just one made basket in the extra period to secure the win.

Oliva Chambers and Alex Williams both had a team-high nine points for Dana Hills.

The loss marks the end of a historic season for the Dolphins, who won 20 games for the first time in at least 12 seasons. Dana Hills placed second in the Sea View League.

Top-Ranked Lions Power Past Dolphins Soccer in Playoff Opener

There was no stopping top-seeded JSerra in its CIF-SS Division 1 first round matchup against visiting Dana Hills on Feb. 16.

The Lions, the 10th ranked team in the country according to www.topdrawersoccer.com, scored a pair of goals in both halves to come away with a convincing 4-1 victory.

JSerra sophomore Isabella D’Aquila scored two goals and had two assists. Samantha Williams and Julie Doyle each scored once.

Dana Hills (7-5-7, 3-4-1) placed fourth in the strong South Coast League, and earned a berth in the playoffs via an at-large selection.

Crouse Named Preseason High School All-American

Dana Hills senior right-handed pitcher Hans Crouse joined an elite list of high school baseball players this week after being named to Baseball America’s 2017 Preseason High School All-Americans list.

The list features the top players in the country that are expected to excel on the diamond this year and beyond. Last year, 11 of the list’s 13 first-team All-Americans were selected on the first day of the MLB Draft.

Crouse was one of five pitchers selected for the honor, and one of four players from Orange County.

Crouse, who is committed to USC, is coming off a huge summer offseason that saw him pitch for the USA Baseball 18U National Team. Crouse pitched seven shutout innings against Cuba in the COPABE Pan American Championship gold-medal game in Mexico.

Crouse went 5-4 in 13 appearances as a junior at Dana Hills. He held a team-best 1.34 ERA after a team-high 73 innings pitched. Crouse stuck out 96 batters and walked just 21.

Wrestlers Head to CIF Tournament

The Coast View Athletic Conference tournament draws all of the area wrestling programs under one roof to decide which grapplers will be headed for the CIF-SS Individual Championships on Feb. 17. The top-5 finishers in each weight class automatically advance to the next stage of competition, while some are named alternates.

The Dana Hills wrestling team had several wrestlers record high finishes at the tournament. Justin Wolcott (138 pounds), Troy Walker (132), Levi Jones (152) and Nathan Jenkins (160) all placed second in their respective weight classes. Kian Abedi (170) placed fourth, Josh Harkey (182) took fifth and Jesse Villagran (106) placed sixth.

Boys Hoops Closes Season With Win

The Dana Hills boys basketball team snapped a six-game losing skid by defeating Laguna Hills 71-60 in a South Coast League game on Feb. 9. It was the final game of the season for the Dolphins (9-17).

Ben Carr led all scorers with 27 points, and he made a game-high four 3-pointers. Zach Stirtz scored 19 points and Reed Romo scored 10 in the win.