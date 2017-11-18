Dolphin Report: By the Numbers

Compiled by Steve Breazeale

Now that the fall prep sports season is winding down at Dana Hills High School, we took a closer look at the standout performances and individual achievements of the year. These Dolphins athletes and teams put up some impressive numbers throughout the course of the season.

Here are a few highlights:

199/137/197—Career steals, assists and goals, respectively, for senior water polo player Kai Hanson. Hanson’s marks in the categories rank second, fourth and sixth on the Dolphins’ all-time lists, respectively. Hanson will play at Long Beach State next year.

11—Consecutive seasons in which the Dana Hills boys water polo team has qualified for CIF-SS competition. The Dolphins have appeared in every postseason since 2007.

14:18—Career best, and winning, time posted by senior cross country runner Jack Landgraf at this year’s Dana Hills Invitational meet on Sept. 23. The win was Landgraf’s third straight Dana Hills Invitational win, which is a meet record.

184—Rushing yards compiled by senior Blake Rubio in the football team’s 10-0 victory over Laguna Hills on Oct. 13, which was a season high. Rubio rushed for an average of 7.1 yards per carry in the win.

26—Total sacks recorded by the Dana Hills football team’s defense in 10 games. The Dolphins had five players record at least four sacks. Sophomore Jackson McCleary led the team with five sacks in seven games.

15—Consecutive matches won by the girls volleyball team during a streak that ran from Sept. 22 to Oct. 19. The Dolphins went undefeated in Sea View League play during the stretch.

2—Average point-margin of victory in the season series between the Dana Hills and San Clemente girls tennis teams. Each team beat its rival once, 10-8. The Dolphins and Tritons split the season series, and the South Coast League title, for a second straight season.