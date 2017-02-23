Dolphin Report: By the Numbers

Compiled by Steve Breazeale

Through the use of statistics and numbers, we break down the standout individual and team performances during the 2017 winter sports season at Dana Hills High School.

4—Average goals per game scored by Dolphins senior water polo player Sydney Baba this season. In 31 games Baba scored an impressive 120 goals.

8—Baba’s season-high mark for goals in one game. She scored eight times in a 20-0 win over Pacifica on Feb. 6.

12—Consecutive games won by the Dana Hills girls basketball team over a stretch that lasted from Dec. 9 to Jan. 21.

8—Shutouts recorded by the Dana Hills girls soccer team this season. Four of the Dolphins’ shutouts came in South Coast League play.

238—Points scored by senior guard Zach Stirtz for the Dana Hills boys basketball team this season. Stirtz led the Dolphins in scoring, averaging just over 10 points per game.