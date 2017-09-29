Dolphin Report: Landgraf Claims Record Third Dana Hills Invitational Title

By Steve Breazeale

Landgraf Claims Record Third Dana Hills Invitational Title

Jack Landgraf had a performance for the record books racing in the Dana Hills Invitational on Sept. 23.

Landgraf, an accomplished cross country runner and the reigning Orange County champion, set a new personal best when he looped the hilly course on Dana Hills’ campus in a winning time of 14:18. It was the third time Landgraf claimed his program’s invitational, making him the first to do so in the event’s 44-year history.

Landgraf’s record-setting day powered the Dolphins to an overall team win in the Division 1 invitational. Dana Hills’ Simon Fuller (fifth), Caleb Niednagel (13th), Sagan Svoboda (14th), Eddy Wagenseller (16th) and Carrick Denker (21st) rounded out the scoring.

The Dana Hills girls cross country team placed 13th in the Division 1 invitational. Holly Morales was the fastest runner for the Dolphins, posting a time of 18:47.

Girls Volleyball Wins La Jolla Classic

The Dana Hills girls volleyball team ran the table at the La Jolla Classic tournament over the weekend, going a perfect 7-0 in competition to claim their bracket’s title.

The Dolphins opened tournament play with a two-set sweep over host-team La Jolla on Sept. 22, then defeated Clairemont, Salpointe Catholic, Santa Fe Christian, Scripps Ranch and Ramona, respectively, to reach the title game. Dana Hills defeated Esperanza in three sets in the finals.

The Dolphins (17-4, 3-0 league) returned to Sea View League play and swept Laguna Hills on Sept. 26.

Football Keeps Momentum Going in 34-7 Win Over Los Amigos

The Dana Hills football team’s 34-7 victory over Los Amigos on Sept. 22 was never in doubt, as the Dolphins jumped out to a comfortable lead and held on the rest of the way to secure their second victory in a row.

Winning momentum is not something the Dolphins have had on their side in quite some time. It was the first time the Dolphins (2-3) have won consecutive games since the 2013 season.

Dana Hills will host Fullerton (1-3) in its final nonleague game on Friday, Sept. 29. Fullerton, which has played a difficult schedule, picked up its first win last week after defeating Golden Valley 27-23.

Girls Tennis Falls to Tritons in Rivalry Match

The San Clemente girls tennis team halted Dana Hills’ four-match winning streak on Sept. 26.

The Tritons, who split the South Coast League title with the Dolphins last year, defeated Dana Hills, 10-8, to take the early lead in the league standings.

The Tritons’ singles players provided the firepower, winning six of a possible nine points in the match. The Dolphins doubles unit also won six points, but it was not enough.

Dana Hills’ record dropped to 7-2 on the season and they are 1-1 in league play.

Boys Water Polo Picks up Important Win

The Dana Hills boys water polo team defeated reigning South Coast League champion El Toro 13-5 on Sept. 26.

Dana Hills has the early lead in the league standings with a 2-0 record. The Dolphins defeated Capistrano Valley 12-5 on Sept. 19.

The Dolphins opened up a run through the South Coast Tournament on Sept. 21 and placed 15th overall in the large field. The Dolphins defeated Villa Park and San Clemente in the tournament.