Dolphin Report: Lancers Prevail over Dana Hills in Double-Header

By Steve Breazeale

Lancers Prevail in Double-Header Victory over Dolphin Baseball

The promising Dana Hills baseball team opened its season with a tough double-header series against nationally ranked Orange Lutheran at Cal State Fullerton on Feb. 25. One game was extremely close, but the other was not, and the Lancers came away with victories in both.

Orange Lutheran won the first game convincingly, 13-0.

In the second tilt, Dana Hills sent standout senior Hans Crouse to the mound. Crouse, a USC commit, is widely regarded as one of the best high school arms in the country. Crouse struck out six but surrendered two hits and was tagged with the loss.

Dana Hills (0-2) will travel to play Servite in the opening game of the Loara Tournament.

Boys Volleyball Opens in Tournament Mode

The Dana Hills boys volleyball team began its march through the 2017 season with a successful effort at the Tesoro Tournament last week.

The Dolphins (3-1) defeated Woodbridge and Yorba Linda in straight sets before falling to host-team Tesoro 2-1 on Feb. 25.

Dana Hills moved past Servite in five sets on Feb. 28 and was scheduled to continue nonleague competition against Santa Margarita on March 2. Results were not available at press time.

The Dolphins will travel to compete in the high-profile Redondo Invitational this weekend.

Softball Defeats Stallions in Extras

The Dana Hills softball team is finding ways to win close games early in the season.

The Dolphins (2-0) won their season opener against Troy 1-0 as part of the Savanna Showcase on Feb. 25. Later that same day, the Dolphins scored eight runs in the final two innings in an 8-5 win over San Juan Hills. Dana Hills scored four runs in the first extra inning to seal the win.

Dana Hills will continue nonleague play with a game against Yorba Linda on March 6.

State Champ Torrey Pines Downs Dolphins Golf

Torrey Pines, the defending CIF State boys golf champions, traveled to play a nonleague match against Dana Hills on March 2 and pulled off a resounding victory.

Torrey Pines cruised past the Dolphins 187-202, in what was the first match of the new season for the Dolphins.