Dolphin Report: Kao’s Two Swim Wins Lead League Finals

By Zach Cavanagh

Kao’s Two Swim Wins Lead League Finals

Dana Hills senior Owen Kao earned wins in the 200-yard freestyle (1:37.24) and 500-yard freestyle (4:27.34) to lead the Dolphins’s efforts at the South Coast League finals on Friday, May 4 at Capistrano Valley High School.

Kao, defending CIF-SS champion in the 200 and 500, was seeded first in the 200 and 500 at the CIF-SS Division 1 preliminaries on Thursday, May 10 at the Riverside Aquatics Complex. Results were not available at press time. Division 1 finals are on Saturday.

Senior Zach Shenkin finished second to Kao in the 200 at league with a time of 1:41.77.

Senior Jake Ward grabbed two second-place finishes in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle races.

On the girls side, freshman Lucy Kao grabbed the highest individual Dana Hills finish at second place in the 50-yard freestyle (23.83 seconds).

Track Boys, Girls Second at League Finals

Dana Hills boys earned five wins, and the girls earned four wins at the South Coast League finals on Friday, May 4 at Trabuco Hills High School.

The Dolphins swept the podium in the boys 3,200-meter as senior Jack Landgraf (9:13.31), junior Simon Fuller (9:18.17) and sophomore Caleb Niednagel (9:14.08) grabbed the top three spots.

Senior Max Halvax won the 400-meter (49.54 seconds) and anchored Dana Hills’ win in the 4×400-meter relay.

Senior Max McKhann won the discus with a throw of 167 feet, eight inches and took second in the shotput.

On the girls side, sophomore Anisa Rind won the 400-meter (56.84 seconds), and Hailey Ray took the 300-meter hurdles (44.36 seconds).

Both ran legs in the Dolphins’ 4×100-meter relay and 4×400-meter relay wins.