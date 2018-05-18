By Zach Cavanagh

Kao, Relay Teams Post All-America Marks

USC-bound senior Owen Kao posted two individual automatic All-America times and contributed on two automatic All-America relay times at the CIF-SS Division 1 swimming finals on Saturday, May 12 at Riverside Aquatics Complex.

Kao took third in the 200-yard freestyle for an All-America 1:38.25 and second in the 500-yard freestyle for an All-America 4:28.66.

In the 400-yard freestyle relay, Kao, seniors Jake Ward and Zachary Shenkin and sophomore Ryan Abdollahi took third place with an All-America time of 3:05.09.

In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Kao, Ward, Shenkin and junior Matthew Querner posted an All-America time of 1:24.68 for seventh place in a fast race.

Ward qualified for state in the 50-yard freestyle, and Abdollahi also qualified with an All-America consideration time in the 200-yard individual medley. Shenkin hit state consideration times in the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly.

The Dana Hills girls posted five state consideration marks in the meet.

Track Sends Eight Entries to CIF-SS Finals

The Dana Hills boys and girls track teams each qualified four entries at the CIF-SS Division 1 preliminaries on Saturday, May 12 at Trabuco Hills High School.

CIF-SS Finals are on Saturday, May 19 at El Camino College in Torrance.

Both girls relay teams qualified. Senior Jacqueline Faris, juniors Hailey Ray and Ximena Bustos and sophomore Anisa Rind won their 4×100-meter relay heat at 47.73 seconds to advance. Rind, Ray, Bustos and sophomore Mia Lawrence got through in the 4×400-meter relay.

Ray also qualified in the 300-meter hurdles, and senior Rosie Ballo finished second in the discus at 130 feet, four inches to qualify.

On the boys side, senior Max McKhann also took second in the discus to qualify with a throw of 173 feet even.

The 4×400-meter relay advanced with a team of seniors Caden Denker and Josh Dowdy, junior Nathan Fatigate and sophomore Jordan Vuong.

Dowdy also qualified in the 800-meter, and senior Jack Landgraf advanced in the 3,200-meter.

Softball Opens in Division 1 Playoffs

Dana Hills faltered in its season finale to finish second in the Sea View League.

The Dolphins still qualified for the playoffs but earned a tough draw in the CIF-SS Division 1 first round with a road game at Trinity League champion Orange Lutheran on May 17.

Results were not available at press time. For results, check our Twitter, @SouthOCSports, or online at www.cifss.org.