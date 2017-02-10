Dolphin Report: Historic Season Lands Girls Hoops in Playoffs

By Steve Breazeale

Historic Season Lands Girls Hoops in Playoffs

For the first time in over a decade, the Dana Hills girls basketball team won 20 games during the regular season. The feat has not been accomplished since at least the 2005 season.

Dana Hills (20-6, 6-2 league) placed second in the Sea View League, clinching a berth into the upcoming CIF-SS Division 2A Championships. The playoff brackets will be released on Feb. 12.

The Dolphins won their final two games of the season, against Capistrano Valley and Laguna Hills, to finish on a high note.

The Dolphins’ season was one for the school-record books. Their schedule featured several impressive win streaks including a season-best 12-game winning streak that stretched from Dec. 9 to Jan. 23.

Dana Hills proved to be a stout defensive squad this season. They held opponents to an average of 37 points per game.

Dana Hills finished the regular season ranked 14th in the CIF-SS Division 2AA top-16 poll.

Girls Soccer Places Fourth after Wild Finish

A 4-1 loss to Tesoro in the final South Coast League game of the season on Feb. 6 forced the Dana Hills girls soccer team to watch from the sidelines and hope for some luck as the rest of the league finished out their schedules.

But the dominos did not fall the Dolphins’ way.

The loss to Tesoro put Dana Hills (7-5-7, 3-4-1) in fourth position in league, and San Clemente got the win it needed on the last day of the season on Feb. 8 to jump into second place, knocking the Dolphins out of contention for the league’s final playoff berth.

Dana Hills will have to rely on its strength of schedule to earn an at-large berth into the upcoming CIF-SS Championships. The Dolphins have several quality wins over playoff-bound teams like Tesoro, San Clemente and Capistrano Valley.

Water Polo Bound for Playoffs

A 12-3 loss to El Toro on Feb. 8 may have halted the Dana Hills girls water polo team’s momentum, but it did not stop them from placing third in the South Coast League. The Dolphins clinched a playoff berth as a result of their finish, and will compete in the upcoming CIF-SS Division 1 Championships.

Dana Hills had won two consecutive league matches before suffering the lopsided loss against second-place El Toro. Sydney Baba scored all three of the Dolphins’ goals in the loss.

Late Cougar Rally Downs Dolphins

The Dana Hills boys basketball team could not hold on to a slim halftime lead against Capistrano Valley on Feb. 7. The Cougars were able to catch the Dolphins down the stretch and secure a 60-48 Sea View League win. Capo Valley outscored Dana Hills 36-23 over the final two quarters.

Capo Valley’s Dawson Baker scored a game-high 20 points, while Dana Hills was led by Zach Stirtz’s 14.

The Dolphins (8-17, 1-6) were scheduled to play Laguna Hills in the final game of the regular season on Feb. 9. Results were not available at press time.

Shutout Ends Dolphins Boys Soccer Season

A 3-0 shutout at the hands of Capistrano Valley ended the Dana Hills boys soccer team’s season on Feb. 7. The Dolphins (3-16-2, 0-8) had a hard time finding a footing in league play this season, and failed to pick up a victory.