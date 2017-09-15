Dolphin Report: Girls Tennis Off to Impressive Start

By Steve Breazeale

Girls Tennis Off to Impressive Start

The Dana Hills girls tennis team has taken on some of the best programs in Orange County early in the season and have a winning record to show for it.

The Dolphins (4-1), the sixth-ranked team in CIF-SS Division 1, have wins over eighth-ranked Northwood and Mira Costa, and nearly defeated fourth-ranked University on Sept. 12.

University and the Dolphins were tied 9-9 after regulation and the match went to a tiebreaker, which University won.

Dana Hills bounced back with an 11-7 victory over Mira Costa on Sept. 13.

Dana Hills’ top singles player, Courtney Swift, has been dominant. Swift has not dropped a set in Orange County nonleague competition through five matches.

Football Falls to Pacifica

The Dana Hills football team has struggled to build momentum early in the season. The Dolphins suffered their third straight loss in 2017 following a 54-7 defeat at the hands of Pacifica on Sept. 9.

The game was never in doubt, as Pacifica held a comfortable 27-0 lead heading into halftime.

Dana Hills lost to Marina, 27-10, in the season opener and lost to Sunny Hills, 40-3, on Sept. 1.

The Dolphins will host Santa Monica (0-3) on Sept. 15. Santa Monica defeated the Dolphins last season, 53-36.

Oilers Halt Volleyball Run

Winner of five of their previous seven matches, the Dana Hills girls volleyball team headed into its match with Huntington Beach on Sept. 12 with plenty of momentum. But the Oilers put a stop to it, defeating the Dolphins in straight sets.

Dana Hills (7-3) was set to take its winning record with it into a Sea View League-opening match against Mission Viejo (8-6) on Sept. 14. Results were not available at press time.

Tritons Golf Sweeps Dolphins

The San Clemente girls golf team took an early lead in the South Coast League standings this week following a two-game sweep of Dana Hills.

The Tritons defeated the Dolphins, 196-226, at Bella Collina Golf Club on Sept. 12 and beat Dana Hills 207-220 at El Niguel Country Club the next day.