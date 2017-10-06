Dolphin Report: Football Win Streak Ends, Team Ready for Honor the Valor Next Friday

By Steve Breazeale

Fullerton Halts Dolphin Football’s Win Streak

The Dana Hills football team could not keep momentum going last week as they lost a nonleague home game against Fullerton, 40-6, on Sept. 29.

The loss ended a two-game winning streak for Dana Hills (2-4).

Dana Hills, which will be on a bye this week, seemed to be on the right track after defeating Santa Monica and Los Amigos in back-to-back weeks, but the Indians (2-3) proved too difficult an obstacle to overcome last Friday.

Fullerton quarterback Gavin Klepper threw for 190 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 74 more yards. Running back Dylan Nicholson rushed for 86 yards and two scores and caught three passes for 41 yards.

Dana Hills will regroup and head into Sea View League play next week with a home game against Laguna Hills on Friday, Oct. 13. The game will be the Dolphins’ annual Honor the Valor military appreciation game. Dozens of active-duty and retired military service members will be on-hand for special pre- and postgame ceremonies.

Over the last five years, the Honor the Valor games have raised over $75,000 for local veteran organizations in Dana Point and Laguna Niguel. Each of the 65 combat veterans in attendance will receive a special, custom camouflage jersey worn by a Dolphin player. For more information on the game, visit www.dhfootball.com/htv.

Girls Volleyball Extends Win Streak to 11

The Dana Hills girls volleyball team is on a hot streak.

The Dolphins, who won the La Jolla Coastal Classic tournament last week, going a perfect 7-0, continued their winning ways when returning to Sea View League competition.

Dana Hills (19-4, 4-0) toppled Laguna Hills (1-12, 0-2) in three sets on Sept. 26, beat Aliso Niguel (11-9, 2-2) in four sets in a nonleague victory and got past El Toro (10-9, 3-1), a league rival, in four games on Oct. 3. A sweep over Mission Viejo (11-16, 2-3) on Oct. 5 followed.

Dana Hills will travel to play San Clemente on Oct. 6.