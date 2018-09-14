Dolphin Report: Football to Host Honor the Valor Game Friday

By Zach Cavanagh

Football to Host Honor the Valor Game Friday

Dana Hills football will host its seventh annual Honor the Valor game on Friday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m at Dana Hills High.

Forty-five combat veterans from World War II to current conflicts will be honored in a series of events leading up to the game against Irvine on Friday night.

The Dolphins will again wear special jerseys where each Dana Hills player will have the name of a veteran on his back nameplate instead of the player’s own name. After the game, the players will present their jersey to their corresponding veteran.

The Dana Point 5th Marine Regiment Support Group and the Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 9934 help to provide support for this event.

On the field, Dana Hills will look to hold off the Irvine Vaqueros. Irvine is winless, 0-3, and has allowed 48 points or more in each of their three losses.

After two big wins, the Dolphins (2-2) are coming off a big road loss to Laguna Beach, 34-8. Dana Hills will look to get back over .500 with a win and match their win total from a year ago.

Girls Tennis Takes Third at Stanford

Dana Hills girls tennis battled through four matches last weekend and earned three tight tournament victories to earn third place in the Golden State Classic Tournament at Stanford.

The Dolphins beat St. Francis, 4-2, and Monta Vista on a tiebreaker, 3-3 (10-6), to advance to the semifinals. Dana Hills was swept by Palos Verdes, 6-0, but bounced back to take another tiebreaker in the third-place match against Los Gatos, 3-3 (7-1).

Dana Hills (2-3) has battled through a tough preseason schedule and is ranked No. 8 in the latest CIF-SS Division 1 poll. The Dolphins’ No. 1 singles player, Courtney Swift, is 12-1 on the season in nonleague, non-tournament play.

Dana Hills hosts Murrieta Valley on Tuesday, Sept. 18.

Dolphins in the Rankings

Five Dana Hills teams were featured in the latest CIF-SS polls.

The cross country squads are the top Dolphins teams in the rankings with the boys holding at No. 2 in Division 1 and the girls coming in at No. 7 in Division 1. Dana Hills took the sophomore boys team title at the Laguna Hills Invitational last weekend, and both teams will travel to the Mt. Carmel Invitational this weekend before hosting the Dana Hills Invitational on Sept. 22.

The Dana Hills girls volleyball team (13-2, 0-1) come in the combined Division 1 and 2 poll at No. 11. The Dolphins started the season on a hot streak but dropped their league opener to Aliso Niguel in four sets. Dana Hills hosted Trabuco Hills on Thursday, Sept. 13, but results were not available at press time.

Boys water polo is ranked No. 17 in the combined Division 1 and 2 poll. The Dolphins took down San Juan Hills, 16-5, in their league-opener on Tuesday, Sept. 11. Dana Hills and San Clemente renew their rivalry with the first of two huge league clashes on Tuesday, Sept. 18 at San Clemente High School.