Dolphin Report: Football Enters Sea View League Play

By Zach Cavanagh

Football Enters Sea View League Play

Dana Hills football could be entering a safe haven with its Sea View League opener at Laguna Hills on Friday, Sept. 28.

After a 2-1 start, the Dolphins have lost three in a row, scored a combined 17 points and are coming off a shutout at home against Ocean View.

However, Dana Hills (2-4) will be happy to see Laguna Hills (1-4). The Hawks have lost back-to-back games by a combined score of 88-10. Laguna Hills’ last win was a 17-6 squeaker over 1-5 Saddleback Valley Christian.

Laguna Hills was also Dana Hills’ only league win last season when the Dolphins shut out the Hawks, 10-0, in the league opener.

Volleyball Wins La Jolla Coastal Classic

Dana Hills girls volleyball bounced back from an opening-match loss in pool play to sweep its way to the gold bracket championship in the La Jolla Coastal Classic tournament on Saturday, Sept. 22.

The Dolphins (21-4) lost their opener to Point Loma, 25-21, 17-25, 15-12, but posted two-set sweeps in the following six matches, including the final over South County rival San Clemente, 25-20, 25-18. Dana Hills beat Palo Verde of Las Vegas and Ramona in the gold bracket playoffs to advance to the final.

Dana Hills now enters the second half of its South Coast League slate. The Dolphins split their first four matchups with sweep wins over Trabuco Hills and El Toro, a four-set loss to Aliso Niguel and a riveting five-set loss to reigning league champion San Juan Hills.

Dana Hills hosted Aliso Niguel on Thursday, Sept. 27, but results were not available at press time. The Dolphins travel to Trabuco Hills on Monday, Oct. 1 and host El Toro on Wednesday, Oct. 3.

Cross Country Boys Win Home Invitational

Dana Hills boys cross country defended their home turf on Saturday, Sept. 22 to win the senior/invitational and overall team titles at the Dana Hills Cross Country Invitational.

Senior Simon Fuller set the pace for the Dolphins with the event’s top time, 14:27.9, and first place in the Division 1 senior/invitational race. Junior Carrick Denker took ninth at 14:52.5, senior Hayden Stein finished 11th with a personal-record 14:54.1, and senior Garrett Hough finished right behind in 12th with a personal-record 15:00.2.

As a team, the boys beat out Great Oak for the Division 1 senior/invitational team title, 43-85, and for the overall team title, 48-101.

On the girls side, the Dolphins finished third in the Division 1 senior/invitational team standings with 90 points. El Toro took the title with 49 points, and Great Oak finished second with 51 points.

Senior Sarah Meng led Dana Hills in 15th place at 17:56.2, and Marisa Gaitan finished in stride with Meng in 16th at 17:56.5.

The Dolphins will run next at the Central Park Invitational in Huntington Beach and at the site of November’s state championships at the Clovis Invitational in Fresno. Both races are on Oct. 6