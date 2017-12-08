By Steve Breazeale

For the second consecutive year, both the Dana Hills boys and girls cross country teams advanced to the CIF Division 1 State Championship meet in Fresno. And for the second year in a row, both teams earned top-10 finishes.

The boys team placed third in the race and the girls team placed 10th.

The boys squad was led by the strong pack-running of senior Jack Landgraf, sophomore Caleb Niednagel and junior Simon Fuller. Landgraf finished with a time of 12:26.1, good for a ninth-place overall finish. Niednagel was right behind in 10th-place with a time of 12:26.5. Fuller finished 13th after looping the course in 15:30.6.

Leila Keyvan (19:01.1) came in 54th-place, followed by Sarah Meng (78th), Megan Geiger (79th), Marisa Gaitan (88th) and Holly Morales (92nd) for the girls team.

The boys squad was scheduled to compete in the prestigious Nike Cross Nationals race in Portland Oregon on Dec. 2. Results were not available at press time.

Boys Basketball in Tournament Mode

A run through the Godinez Grizzly Invitational tournament opened the season for the Dolphins’ boys basketball team.

Dana Hills (3-2) went 2-2 at the event, beating Savanna and Sunny Hills while losing to Woodrow Wilson and Aliso Niguel. In both of the Dolphin’s wins, they held their opponent to fewer than 35 points.

The Dolphins will enter the Four City Classic in Garden Grove starting Monday, Dec. 11.

Girls Hoops Enters Tough Stretch of Games

After a successful un through the Corona del Mar Tip-Off Tournament, the Dana Hills girls basketball team began the Ocean View Hawk Tournament with back-to-back losses.

Dana Hills (5-2) lost to Palos Verdes and Orangewood Academy, respectively.

When the team ends tournament play, Dana Hills will play its toughest test to-date when Trinity League power Orange Lutheran comes to play the Dolphins in their own gym on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Boys Soccer Falls to Tritons in Rivalry Game

The Dana Hills boys soccer team lost its annual rivalry game against San Clemente 3-0 on Dec. 1.

The Dolphins, who are playing under first-year head coach Mark Torrianni, opened their season with a 2-1 nonleague victory over Laguna Beach on Nov. 29.

Dana Hills was scheduled to play Marina on Dec. 6. Results were not available at press time. They will travel to play San Juan Hills in a nonleague game on Friday, Dec. 8.

Girls Soccer Opens Season With Loss

A 1-0 nonleague loss to Upland marked the beginning of the season for the Dana Hills girls soccer team on Dec. 4.

Dana Hills was scheduled to play El Toro on Dec. 7. Results were not available at press time.