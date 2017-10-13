Dolphin Report: Cross Country Teams to Defend OC Championship Titles This Weekend

By Steve Breazeale

Cross Country Teams to Defend OC Titles

Last season, the Dana Hills boys and girls cross country teams pulled off a rare double-podium sweep at the Orange County Cross Country Championships.

This weekend, they will return to the high-profile meet as the defending champions and among the programs to beat.

However, the course the Dolphins will be running on from Friday, Oct. 13 to Saturday, Oct. 14 will be entirely new to them. The Orange County Championships moved to Oak Canyon Park after being contested at for over 30 years at Irvine Regional Park.

Senior Jack Landgraf is the defending Orange County champion, and has been leading the Dolphins early in the season. The boys team is ranked third in the latest CIF-SS Division 1 polls and is the highest ranked Orange County squad.

The girls team is ranked seventh in the CIF-SS Division 1 polls. The only Orange County team ranked higher is El Toro (No. 5).

Volleyball Continues Torrid Stretch

The number 13 is not an unlucky one for the Dana Hills girls volleyball team apparently, as the Dolphins swept past Capistrano Valley in three sets on Oct. 10 in Sea View League play.

Dana Hills (22-4, 6-0 league) has now won 13 matches in a row, a streak that dates back to Sept. 21.

Water Polo Drops Second in a Row to Wolverines

The Dana Hills boys water polo team suffered back-to-back South Coast League losses last week, including an 8-7 defeat at the hands of first-place Aliso Niguel on Oct. 5.

Two days prior to playing the Wolverines (18-0, 5-0), the Dolphins (6-9, 2-2) lost to rival San Clemente (14-9, 2-1) at home.

Dana Hills was scheduled to play El Toro in a league contest on the road on Oct. 12. Results were not available at press time. The Dolphins will enter the second round of league competition next week.