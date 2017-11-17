Dolphin Report: Cross Country Teams on Course for CIF-SS Finals

By Steve Breazeale

Cross Country Teams On Course for CIF-SS Finals

The Dana Hills boys and girls cross country teams got the job done last week competing in the CIF-SS Division 1 Cross Country Prelims in Riverside. Both teams competed against the best programs the Southland has to offer and qualified for the CIF-SS Division 1 Finals on Saturday, Nov. 18.

The girls team finished third in its heat. The Dolphins were led by Leila Keyvan’s 13th-place finish (17:54) and Sarah Meng’s 16th-place effort (18:04). A solid pack-running group of Lauren Soto, Marisa Gaitan, Anna Fodor and Holly Morales placed 23rd through 26th, respectively.

The boys team placed fourth in its heat. Senior Jack Landgraf (15:14) earned a ninth-place finish to lead the group. Garrett Hough placed 13th and Hayden Stein finished 26th.

These Dolphin teams are no stranger to the podium in the postseason. Both teams placed second at the CIF-SS Finals one year ago.

Tennis Trio Heads to CIF-SS Individual Tournament

A strong trio of Dana Hills girls tennis players will compete in the CIF-SS Division 1 Individual Championships on Monday, Nov. 20. The site of the tournament was undetermined at press time.

Senior Courtney Swift will compete in the postseason tournament’s singles bracket. Swift was the Dolphins’ top singles player all season.

The powerful duo of Emilia Gorczyca and Dana Mackensen will compete in the doubles bracket.