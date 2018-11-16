By Zach Cavanagh

For in-game updates, news and more for all Dana Hills High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCsports.

Cross Country Teams Advance to CIF-SS Finals

The Dana Hills running program is back for its yearly trip to the CIF-SS Finals and will look to continue that traditional run to the State meet.

At the CIF-SS preliminaries on Nov. 10 at Riverside Cross Country Course, the Dolphins boys finished third to sit snugly in the qualifying top eight of its Division 1 heat by running as a pack.

The Dana Hills boys posted the best five-man gap in Division one with only a three-second separation. Senior Hayden Stein was credited as the first Dana Hills runner across the line in 20th at 15:33.3, but senior Garrett Hough, junior Carrick Denker and senior Cole Stark all finished within two-tenths of a second of Stein. Sophomore Brandon Pizano finished two spots behind Stark at 15:37.2.

The Dana Hills girls finished sixth in their heat to qualify for the Finals. Junior Marisa Gaitan paced the Dolphins in 10th with a time of 18:10.8. Senior Leila Keyvan was the second Dolphin to finish in 20th at 18:28.7, and senior Sarah Meng was the third Dolphin across the line at 19:04.1.

The CIF-SS Finals run on Saturday, Nov. 17, again at the Riverside Cross Country Course. The top seven teams will advance to the State Championships on Nov. 24 at Woodward Park in Fresno.