Dolphin Report: Boys Water Polo Closes League Strong, Girls Tennis Doubles Teams Advance to CIF

By Zach Cavanagh

Boys Water Polo Closes League Strong

Dana Hills boys water polo closed out the regular season in impressive fashion, and the Dolphins now wait for their Division 2 playoff draw.

Dana Hills dominated in its final game against El Toro, 13-4, on Wednesday, Oct. 24, and was strong on the road in winning at Tesoro, 14-9, on Oct. 18. Both those games came off another tight one-goal defeat to San Clemente, 6-5, on Oct. 16, when the Dolphins put up a stellar defensive effort but came up just short.

Dana Hills finishes the season at 15-11 overall and second in the South Coast League at 6-2, the only two league losses decided by one goal in games against San Clemente.

The Dolphins, ranked No. 10 in the latest CIF-SS Division 1 and 2 combined poll, now wait for their playoff placement. The top eight teams will be placed into Division 1, so Dana Hills figures to be a high seed in the Division 2 playoffs.

Division 2 first-round matches open on Wednesday, Oct. 31 with CIF-SS championships taking place on Nov. 10.

Girls Tennis Doubles Teams Advance to CIF

It was an all-Dolphin affair in the doubles bracket of the South Coast League Finals at the Laguna Niguel Racquet Club this week.

On Tuesday, Oct. 23, the No. 1-seeded Dana Hills team of Courtney Swift and Drae Fresenius earned a first-round bye and swept their quarterfinal match, 6-0, 6-0. On the other side of the bracket, Dana Hills’ second team of Malia Rivera and Stila Fresenius took out a San Clemente team in the first round, 8-2, and another Triton team in the quarterfinals, 6-3, 6-0.

On Wednesday, Oct. 24, each team pushed through its semifinal matches to make an all-Dana Hills doubles final. With both teams advancing to the final, Swift, Rivera and the Fresenius sisters all qualified for the CIF-SS Individual Sectionals.

Swift and Drae Fresenius took the South Coast League doubles title, 6-0, 6-2.

Dana Hills split the team league championship with San Clemente for a fifth consecutive season and moves on to the CIF-SS team playoffs that begin on Wednesday, Oct. 31. Brackets will be released on Monday, Oct. 29.

CIF-SS Individual Sectionals will be held on Nov. 19 at various sites.

