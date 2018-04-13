By Zach Cavanagh

Boys Volleyball Wins Crucial Battle with Aliso Niguel

Dana Hills came back from spring break and right into a tough South Coast League match at home against Aliso Niguel on Tuesday, April 10.

After losing their league opener at San Clemente before the break, the Dolphins looked to even their league record, but as it is with every league match, it wasn’t easy.

Aliso Niguel took the first set, 25-22, but Dana Hills evened it up with a second-set win, 25-19.

The third set was a battle as the teams pushed past 25 points. The Dolphins took the set, 30-28, and were in position to take the match.

However, Aliso Niguel took the fourth set, 25-19, and forced a deciding fifth set.

The fifth set was as tight as the rest of the match, but Dana Hills found the extra effort to pull out the win, 16-14, to take the match.

Dana Hills continued league play at Tesoro on April 12, but results were not available at press time. The Dolphins travel to Capistrano Valley on Tuesday, April 17 and host San Clemente on Thursday, April 19.