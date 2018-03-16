Dolphin Report: Boys Track Wins South County Classic

By Zach Cavanagh

For in-game updates, news and more for all Dana Hills High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports.

Boys Track Wins South County Classic, Girls Take Second

The Dana Hills boys track and field team racked up 12 podium finishes with three first-placers to win the South County Classic, 102-97 over Aliso Niguel, on March 9 at Trabuco Hills High School.

The Dolphins 1,600-meter relay team set the No. 2 mark in California with a winning time of 3:19.35. Alex D’Agosta, Nathan Fatigate, Josh Dowdy and Max Halvax ran the relay.

Fatigate grabbed third in the 400 meters, and Dowdy was part of a second-third finish for the Dolphins in the 800 meters. Dowdy was second at 1:58.17 and Caden Denker grabbed third at 1:58.79.

Max McKhann set a personal record in the discus to win with a mark of 166 feet, three inches. McKhann also finished third in the shotput at 51 feet.

Garret Hough picked up the third win for the Dana Hills boys in the 3,200-meter with a time of 9:41.53.

The Dana Hills girls finished second at the meet with 93 points as Mission Viejo won at 115.5 points.

The Dolphins picked up seven podium finishes and one win. Dana Hills won the distance medley relay at 12:51.

Dana Hills will compete in the Trophy Invitational at Laguna Beach on Saturday, March 17 and host Mission Viejo in a league dual meet on Thursday, March 22.

Boys Volleyball Strong at Foothill Tournament

Dana Hills went 3-1 at the Foothill Tournament in Santa Ana on March 9 and 10.

The Dolphins dropped only one set in wins over Santiago of Corona, Saugus and Paloma Valley of Menifee. Dana Hills beat Paloma Valley, 2-1.

The Dolphins fell in their final game to University, 2-0.

Dana Hills opens its league slate against San Clemente on Tuesday, March 27.

Additional College Signees

Dana Hills honored 17 student-athletes on National Signing Day on February 7.

National Signing Day marks the beginning of the college signing period, and more have signed in the days since.

A headliner is James Daugherty who signed on to play Division 1 water polo at the Air Force Academy.

Daugherty is the second Dana Hills water polo player to sign with a university as Kai Hanson signed with Long Beach State on Signing Day.

If there are any other additional signees, please send information to zcavanagh@picketfencemedia.com.