Dolphin Report: Boys Golf Wins League Title

By Steve Breazeale

Boys Golf Captures League Title

The Dana Hills boys golf team clinched the South Coast League title by finishing strong and waiting for results around the league to come in.

After the Dolphins (7-5-1, 6-2 league) defeated Capistrano Valley in a nonleague match on April 26, head coach Glenn Forester was notified that Tesoro beat Mission Viejo, which put the Diablos at 5-3 in league and one game behind the Dolphins.

Dana Hills was the lone team in league to reach six wins, and was scheduled to play a nonleague match against Capo Valley on April 27. Results were not available at press time. The Dolphins will now embark on a journey to reach the CIF-SS Team and Individual Championships.

Baseball Heads into Final Stretch

After two weeks off from Sea View League competition, the Dana Hills baseball team will make its return to league play on May 3 against Trabuco Hills.

The first-place Dolphins (15-10, 6-2) will play two important games against the second-place Mustangs (13-8-1, 5-3) that week. The two will play again at Dana Hills on May 5.

The Dolphins have not played a league contest since April 21, but kept busy with a tough slate of nonleague games. Dana Hills lost to Cypress 8-7 on April 22, then lost in extra innings to El Toro on April 24. Dana Hills picked up two wins after toppling Capistrano Valley in a double header at Saddleback College on April 26.

Softball Team Powers its Way to Sixth Straight Win

The Dana Hills softball team has been unstoppable in Sea View League play.

The Dolphins (13-12, 5-0) have made short work of their league rivals, outscoring the league by a combined 31-5 margin in five contests.

After picking up a crucial 2-0 victory over second-place Tesoro on April 20, Dana Hills slugged its way to a 12-2 win against Trabuco Hills on April 25. Dana Hills’ Cameron Cecil hit a home run and Cozette Zoch went 2 for 3 with a triple in the win over the Mustangs.

The Dolphins will play San Juan Hills on May 2.

Volleyball Swept By Tritons

The San Clemente boys volleyball team got some revenge against rival Dana Hills on April 21. The Tritons played host to the Dolphins, who defeated San Clemente three weeks ago, and swept them in three games to jump into a share of first place in the South Coast League.

San Clemente (18-6, 5-1) was led by Kian Feiner’s 39 assists and Jess Hunt’s 15 kills in the win.

Dana Hills (14-12, 5-1) was scheduled to play Aliso Niguel in a league contest on April 27. Results were not available at press time.