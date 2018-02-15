By Zach Cavanagh

Boys Basketball Falls in First Round

Dana Hills didn’t find anything fresh about its trip to Bel Air on Feb. 14.

The Dolphins (14-15) lost to host Miliken of Los Angeles, 64-54, in the first round of the CIF-SS Division 4AA playoffs.

Dana Hills was ranked No. 15 in the final division poll and was granted an at-large berth to the playoffs after finishing fourth in the Sea View League. Miliken was unranked in the CIF-SS poll.

Playoff Schedule

Thursday Feb. 15 – Girls soccer: JSerra at Dana Hills; girls water polo: Dana Hills at Claremont

Friday, Feb. 16 – Boys soccer: Dana Hills at Estancia, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 17 – Girls basketball: Summit-Arcadia winner at Dana Hills, 7 p.m.; girls water polo: second round, TBD

Tuesday, Feb. 20 – Girls soccer: second round, TBD

Wednesday, Feb. 21 – Girls water polo: semifinals, TBD; girls basketball: third round, TBD; boys soccer: second round, TBD