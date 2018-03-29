By Zach Cavanagh

Baseball Drops Another Heartbreaker

Dana Hills (6-6, 1-2) lost its second straight league game in tough fashion on March 23.

After Laguna Hills struck first with three runs in the top of the fourth inning, the Dolphins clawed back to even the score with two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth.

In the top of the seventh, Laguna Hills pushed a run across and shut Dana Hills down in the bottom of the seventh for the win.

Senior Jack Cullen, junior Logan Gallina and sophomore Thomas Buckanavage each picked up an RBI for the Dolphins. Cullen, Buckanavage and sophomore Ryan Lewis scored the runs.

Dana Hills lost its previous league game in 12 innings at Tesoro.

The Dolphins will look to even their league record at defending champion Trabuco Hills on Friday, March 30. Over spring break, Dana Hills will play in the Ryan Lemmon Tournament before returning to league play on Wednesday, April 11 at San Juan Hills.