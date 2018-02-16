By Zach Cavanagh

A quick check-in with the results of Thursday, Feb. 15’s playoff results in girls water polo and girls soccer:

Girls Water Polo

Division 3 – Claremont def. Dana Hills, 13-7: The Dolphins couldn’t ride the momentum of Wednesday’s wild card win and lost their first-round trip to Claremont. Dana Hills (14-17) finished third in the South Coast League this season.

Girls Soccer

Division 1 – JSerra def. Dana Hills, 6-1: The Dolphins fell to JSerra for the second straight season and lost in the first round for the fourth consecutive season. Dana Hills scored once in the first half for a 2-1 halftime deficit before JSerra pulled away with four second-half goals. The game was played at Dana Hills due to a previous JSerra uniform violation. The Dolphins (5-9-4) finished third in the South Coast League this season.

Playoff Schedule

Friday, Feb. 16

Boys Soccer

Division 3: Dana Hills at Estancia, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 17

Girls Basketball

Division 2A: Summit at Dana Hills, 7 p.m.