Dohney Blues Festival Announces Joe Walsh, Melissa Etheridge, Jason Bonham and More as Headliners

Photo Gallery of 1 Joe Walsh 2 Melissa Etheridge's Memphis Rock & Soul 3 Jason Bonhams Led Zeppelin Experience 4 Chris Isaak Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

To celebrate 20 years, the Doheny Blues Festival announced Joe Walsh, Melissa Etheridge’s MEmphis Rock & Soul Revue, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience, Chris Isaak and Mavis Staples will headline the event.

Along with the headliners, Robin Trower, Ronnie Early & The Broadcasters, SoCal vs. NorCal: Rod Piazza & The Mighty Flyers vs. Rick Estrin & The Nightcats, Canned Heat 50th Anniversary, Monster Mike Welch & Mike Ledbetter, Nico Duportal from France, Casey Hensley Whiteboy James & The Blues Express, Big George & The Blue Tones, JJ Grey & Mofro, Bobby Rush, Junior Brown, Samantha Fish, Moreland & Airbuckle, John Primer & Bob Corriotre with Henry Gray and more will perform throughout the two-day event.

Along with music, there will be an international food court, vendor village, a wine lounge, VIP viewing areas and a free bike valet.

The Backporch, a third stage, will be available for intimate sets of music and microbrews.

Single day tickets will go on sale, Wednesday, March 22.

Gold Single Day tickets are $250, VIP Single Day tickets are $150, GA Weekend tickets are $140 and GA Single day tickets are $75. Each has a $12 service fee.

Currently, VIP and Gold weekend passes are sold out.

The day of show Gold Single Day tickets are $260, VIP Single Day tickets are $160 and GA Single Day tickets are $85.

Weekend passes will not be sold at the gate.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Doheny State Beach Interpretive Association, which promotes the educational activities of Doheny State Beach.

The event is May 20 and 21 at Doheny State Beach.

For more information, visit www.dohenybluesfestival.com.