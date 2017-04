The 20th annual Doheny Wood, an all Woodie car show, will be at Doheny State Beach on Saturday, April 29 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

More than 100 classic woodie cars will be on display next to the picnic area. There will be food as well as a raffle. Entrance is free, but park admission is $15; $14 for seniors.

For more information, contact the Southern California Woodies by calling 310.748.9207 or 949.388.3278, or visit www.socalwoodies.com.