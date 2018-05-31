Doheny State Beach’s Annual Grunion Night June 1

Beginning with a presentation at 10 p.m., Doheny State Beach volunteers Tom and Marilyn Wenzel are hosting a night of grunion-hunting fun at Doheny State Beach. Grunion, a sardine-like species found only in California and Baja California, Mexico, are known for their unusual mating ritual wherein at very high tides, the females come up on to sandy beaches where they dig their tails into the sand to lay their eggs. At the next set of high tides, the eggs hatch and the young grunion are washed out to sea. This is a free event. Picnic sites A/B, adjacent to Doheny’s entrance station. 25300 Harbor Dr., Dana Point. www.ca.parks.gov.

