The Doheny State Beach Interpretive Association will paint another whale along the Doheny Whale Walk on Saturday, March 5 as part of the Festival of Whales.

The new whale will be a minke whale, the smallest of the local whales. The gray whale and orca will also be repainted.

Volunteers are wanted to help paint any of the whales. Volunteers should bring paint clothing and, if possible, a roller or brush or a pan.

For more information, call Jess Lopez with the Interpretive Association at 949.554.4627.